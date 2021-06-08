Pakistan spends over $455m on import of transport services in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan spent $455.910 million by acquiring different transport services from various countries during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows decrease of 29.43 percent as compared to $646.050 million spent through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2019-20), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of air transport services witnessed decrease of 34.37 percent by going down from $566.040 million last year to $371.480 million during July-March (2020-21).

Among the air transport services, the imports of passengers services decreased by 38.11 percent, from $388.940 million to $240.710 million, whereas the imports of freight services rose by 8.95 percent, from $21.780 million to $23.730 million, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the imports of road transport services during the period under review, witnessed decline of 48.20 percent i.e from $28.590 million to $14.810 million during fiscal year under review, it added.

Among the road transport services, the imports of freight services depreciated by 61.32 percent, from $28.590 million to $11.160 million while the import of postal and courier services also decreased by 32.80 percent, from $11.190 million to $7.520 million, the data revealed.

The imports of sea transport services increased by 54.36 percent, by going up from $40.230 million during last year to $62.100 million during fiscal year under review.

Among the sea transport services, the imports of freight services witnessed increase of 4.72 percent by increasing from $24.810 million to $25.980 million whereas the imports of other sea transport services also rose by 134.24 percent from $15.420 million to $36.120 million.