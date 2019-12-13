Pakistan spends over $889 million on import of transport services

Pakistan spent $889.082 million by acquiring different transport services from various countries during the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan spent $889.082 million by acquiring different transport services from various countries during the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows decrease of 0.66 percent as compared to $894.996 million spent through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the imports of sea transport services declined by 10.74 percent, by going down from $481.940 million during current year to $539.935 million during last year.

Among the sea transport services, the imports of freight services witnessed decrease of 14.80 percent by declining from $420.455 million to $493.505 million whereas the imports of other sea transport services increased by 32.43 percent from $46.430 million to $61.485 million this year.

The imports of air transport witnessed an increase of 15.54 percent by going up from $346.510 million last year to $400.360 million during July-September (2019-20).

Among the air transport services, the imports of passengers services increased by 25.97 percent, from $276.420 million to $348.210 million, whereas the imports of freight services dipped by 25.22 percent, from $32.230 million to $43.100 million, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, the imports of road transport services during the period under review, witnessed increase of 10.79 percent by going up from $4.551 million to $5.042 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the imports of freight services decreased by 21.29 percent, from $3.582 million to $4.551 million during last year, while the import of postal and courier services also decreased by 56.50 percent, from $1.740 million to $4.000 million, the data revealed.