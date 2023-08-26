Open Menu

Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer And Exporter Association (PSGMEA) And SIMAP Ink MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter Association (PSGMEA) and SIMAP ink MoU

The Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter Association (PSGMEA) and the Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in research and development, cross-industry product development and joint participation in international exhibitions, knowledge and expertise exchange, collaboration in export promotion and collaboration for human resources development

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ):The Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter Association (PSGMEA) and the Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in research and development, cross-industry product development and joint participation in international exhibitions, knowledge and expertise exchange, collaboration in export promotion and collaboration for human resources development.

The signing ceremony was held at the PSGMEA Auditorium, attended by group leader, Sialkot Business Community, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Chairman PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt , Chief Coordinator SIMAP Jahangir Baber Bajwa, Chairman SIMAP Yousaf Hassan Bajwa, Executive Committee members and Secretary General Mohsin Masood.

Chairman PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt said that both organisations had agreed to facilitate cooperation in promoting trade and industry in their respective areas whereas they would improve inter-association dialogue for the promotion of trade, industry and export-oriented activities.

Both will cooperate in promotion of demand-driven human resource activities in Sialkot, build strong relationship among academia linkage needs in the respective areas along with exchange of visits of their respective members to discuss matters of common interest.

They will ensure regular exchange of documents and publications on economic and commercial issues and other matters of mutual interests produced by the two and exchange of information and technical expertise necessary for establishment of data banks at the two organizations and inform each other of, and if necessary consult one another on activities that, in their opinion, give rise to possibilities of cooperation and unified opinion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exchange Business Sialkot Industry

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for c ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for creation of job opportunities i ..

15 minutes ago
 Man kills son as pistol goes off

Man kills son as pistol goes off

25 minutes ago
 Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz ..

Sadaf Kanwal pens down touching tribute on Shahroz's 38th birthday

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan's waste crisis looms large with 48.5 mln ..

Pakistan's waste crisis looms large with 48.5 mln tons of solid waste generated ..

7 minutes ago
 Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallion ..

Tarbes Racecourse to host three Al Wathba Stallions races Sunday

3 hours ago
 NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International S ..

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 launches to International Space Station

3 hours ago
U.S. dollar advances after Powell's speech

U.S. dollar advances after Powell's speech

7 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ..

Babar Azam becomes highest run scorer in first 100 ODIs

4 hours ago
 Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

4 hours ago
 PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led b ..

PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led by Maryam Nawaz

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian ..

Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian dialogue

5 hours ago
 Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business