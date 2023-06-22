Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSUCMEA), Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) ink MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ):A delegation from Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSUCMEA) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) at SCCI here on Thursday.

The aim of MoU was to enhance partnership for building institutional capacity of agencies involved in Women Entrepreneurs development, representing them at all national and international fora, to support women empowerment.

The parties shall endeavor to undertake the professional training programmes, exchange of technical know how, joint research, innovation, commercialization activities and collaborate on Project Instituteof Fashion Cutlery, development of women led enterprises who are into fashion industry, job creationfor females with digital skills.