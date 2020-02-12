Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) seals illegal cosmetics factory, seizes ready stock

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Wednesday sealed an illegal cosmetics manufacturing unit and seized its ready stock in Khanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Wednesday sealed an illegal cosmetics manufacturing unit and seized its ready stock in Khanpur.

In-charge Liaison Office (Bahawalpur) Safdar Munir Rana constituted a raiding team as tasked by PSQCA Section Standard Development Centre Lahore Zone Director Engr. Muhammad Yaseen Akhtar, according to Authority's spokesman here.

The team comprising two officers Aqibur Rehman and Muhammad Javed raided the factory alongside Old Cinema Road Khanpur, and found skin cream and shampoos of different brands were being manufactured there illegally without following any standard.

The PSQCA team, he added, sealed the factory and seized its huge ready stock as per Conformity Assessment Rules. The authority took this action on the information by Dr. Najeeb Alam, Deputy Director (Health) at Rahim Yar Khan, he mentioned.

Lahore Zone Director also directed all the in-charges of liaison offices of Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur to take strict action against those producing harmful and hazardous cosmetics and other relateditems. He warned that no leniency in this regard would be tolerated.