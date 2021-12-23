(@FahadShabbir)

A report unveils that the top managers will now convey to the country's top leadership that there is no other choice so far except the option of IMF programme.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Pakistan has no other choice except to remain under the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme worth $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to avoid a full-fledged economic disaster, the managers of Pakistan's economy say.

For the first time in the country’s history, the negotiators had to surrender before the IMF's conditions, i.e the parliamentary approval for the passage of two key bills, Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill and SBP’s Autonomy Bill, instead of presenting them before Parliament.

The experts thought that it was difficult to accept how the IMF could impose its conditions on a sovereign country's parliament.

The officials who represented the Pakistan government in negotiations, however, said that the IMF imposed the condition that Pakistan seeks parliament approval as Prior Actions before placing its request for completion of the sixth review and release of $1 billion tranche before the Fund’s Executive board, over a breach of trust when Islamabad couldn't hold on to its commitment to present the SBP’s Autonomy Bill before Parliament.

The negotiators landed in a catch-22 situation , because it was a wrong strategy for negotiation with the IMF staff. But they were clear on one point that there was no other way but to fulfill the IMF condition for reviving the stalled Fund program.

According to a local newspaper’s report, Dr. Khaqan Najeeb, former economic adviser of the finance ministry, said the IMF programme completion is a matter of good negotiation, sound preparation, and deep data analysis. The report while quoting him said that any country should be able to suggest structural benchmarks, performance criteria and negotiate with them to the best of its advantage.

The report unveiled that in the strict sense, legislative bills should be about submission to Parliament, getting a sovereign parliament debate, and passing them as the parliament deems fit. It was of the view that in successful negotiations, Pakistan has always been able to convince, whether in Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLI) programs, or other budgetary support, the country's sincerity of completing agreed benchmarks.

Dr. Khaqan Najeeb was of the view that one way is to agree on a presidential ordinance for removing the exemptions, which can suffice till the removal of the exemptions is made a part of the Finance Bill FY2023. He stated that the country should complete ongoing multilateral programs, including the IMF program, so that uncertainties causing jitters in the three markets (psx, money market and exchange rate) are settled.

He added that this funding is essential to ensure that the financing requirement of about US$27 billion for FY2022 is successfully fulfilled.