UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Still Under Threat Of Default: Miftah Ismail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2022 | 11:55 AM

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

The former Finance Minister has asked the government to take steps to avert the threat.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the threat of default of the country was still there.

Miftah Ismail asked the government to take steps to avert the possible threat.

He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv channe.

Miftah said, ".Pakistan should not default, however, I of course think that the path we are on might take us towards default as there are multiple economic challenges,".

He also said that they should take steps to avoid the threat.

The PML-N leader said that the threat would be there until the nine review of the IMF was completed.

He also stated that Pakistan is in danger because IMF is not back on the table.

During his talk, he also held Imran Khan responsible for pursuing it towards default, adding that the PTI Chairman wanted to derail IMF programme when they were trying to revive it.

The former Finance Minister said that Pakistan surpassed the immediate default risk earlier this month when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) made the payment of $1 billion for the sukuk bond.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz TV Government Billion

Recent Stories

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

3 hours ago
 State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

11 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

11 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.