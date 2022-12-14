Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Finance Minister has asked the government to take steps to avert the threat.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the threat of default of the country was still there.

Miftah Ismail asked the government to take steps to avert the possible threat.

He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv channe.

Miftah said, ".Pakistan should not default, however, I of course think that the path we are on might take us towards default as there are multiple economic challenges,".

He also said that they should take steps to avoid the threat.

The PML-N leader said that the threat would be there until the nine review of the IMF was completed.

He also stated that Pakistan is in danger because IMF is not back on the table.

During his talk, he also held Imran Khan responsible for pursuing it towards default, adding that the PTI Chairman wanted to derail IMF programme when they were trying to revive it.

The former Finance Minister said that Pakistan surpassed the immediate default risk earlier this month when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) made the payment of $1 billion for the sukuk bond.