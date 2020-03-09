Pakistan Stock Exchange activates market halt action

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Monday triggered its market halt mechanism at 9:37 A.M which lasted for 45 minutes. This tool is applied as a standard protocol for risk management purposes.

Market Halt procedure has been introduced by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's psx regulations in Dec. 2019.

The action triggers when the KSE-30 index moves 4 % either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes, said PSX statement.

The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets. During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure.

PSX remains at the forefront of the capital market to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders.