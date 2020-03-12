Pakistan Stock Exchange activates market halt action

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday triggered a market halt at 02:13 p.m. for 45 minutes

The market halt is triggered as a standard protocol for risk management purposes.

"Market halt" procedure has been introduced by psx as a frontline regulator in line with international best practices and approved by Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan in PSX regulations in Dec. 2019. The action triggers when the KSE-30 index moves 4 % either way and remains there for five consecutive minutes, said PSX release on Thursday.

The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets. During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure.

PSX remains at the forefront of Capital market to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders.