Pakistan Stock Exchange Announces Business Holiday On May 7

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 07:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Monday announced a business holiday on May 7 of this month on the account of Juma-tul- Wida.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) all the TRE certificate holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that psx will remain closed on Friday, May 7, 2021, said a press release issued by PSX here.

