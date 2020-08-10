Pakistan Stock Exchange announces public holiday

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday announced one-day public holiday on account of Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Monday announced one-day public holiday on account of Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the notification issued here by PSX, psx would remain closed on Friday, August 14, 2020.