Pakistan Stock Exchange Announces Public Holiday

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange announces public holiday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Monday announced one-day public holiday on account of Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the notification issued here by PSX, psx would remain closed on Friday, August 14, 2020.

