Pakistan Stock Exchange Announces Public Holiday
Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Monday announced one-day public holiday on account of Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
According to the notification issued here by PSX, psx would remain closed on Friday, August 14, 2020.