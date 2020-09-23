Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at 41887 with 47 points gain 23 Sep 2020

After ups and downs on Wednesday,Pakistan Stock Exchange closed at 41,887 level with gain of 47 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :After ups and downs on Wednesday,pakistan stock exchange closed at 41,887 level with gain of 47 points. The highest level of the stock market was 42,023 and the lowest was 41,755 points.

The shares of 371 companies were traded; 193 companies gained whereas 158 companies lost their share value.