Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at 40,862 with gain of 569 points 26 Aug 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:47 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Wednesday, third day of the week , closed at 40,862 with increase of 569 points to its KSE-100 index.

Total 375 companies' shares were traded. Of these, 218 companies gained and 138 companies' share were sold at lower value.

The highest level of KSE-100 index was 40,894 and the lowest was 40,292. Overall, 1.14 percent increase was recorded in the market capital.

