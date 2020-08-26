Pakistan Stock Exchange Closes At 40,862 With Gain Of 569 Points 26 Aug 2020
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange on Wednesday, third day of the week , closed at 40,862 with increase of 569 points to its KSE-100 index.
Total 375 companies' shares were traded. Of these, 218 companies gained and 138 companies' share were sold at lower value.
The highest level of KSE-100 index was 40,894 and the lowest was 40,292. Overall, 1.14 percent increase was recorded in the market capital.