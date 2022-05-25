Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at 42,012 points with gains 25 May 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 62.34 points on Wednesday with a slight positive change of 0.15 percent, closing at 42,012.66 points against 41,950.32 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 62.34 points on Wednesday with a slight positive change of 0.15 percent, closing at 42,012.66 points against 41,950.32 points on the last working day.

A total of 240,046,117 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 169,707,409 shares on Tuesday, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.570 billion against Rs5.462 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 324 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 198 of them recorded gain and 103 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 21,238,649 shares and price per share of Rs16.64; K-Electric Ltd with volume of 15,143,00 and price per share of Rs2.52; and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 13,435,000 and price per share of Rs1.54.

Rafhan Maize witnessedmaximum decrease of Rs200 closing at Rs9,600 followed by Sapphire Fiber, theshare price of which declined by Rs81.78 to close at Rs1,011.01.