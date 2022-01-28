Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at 45,077 points 28 Jan 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a slight bearish trend on Friday with a nominal negative change of 5.13 points (0.01 percent), closing at 45,077.91 points against 45,083.04 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a slight bearish trend on Friday with a nominal negative change of 5.13 points (0.01 percent), closing at 45,077.91 points against 45,083.04 points on the last working day.

A total of 258,912,326 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 173,590,986 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.125 billion against Rs6.570 billion the previous day As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gain and 113 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 37,883,500 shares and price per share of Rs7.12, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 31,457,000 and price per share of Rs2.21 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 16,530,000 and price per share of Rs20.63.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs5600 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex the share prices of which climbed up by Rs65.07 to Rs1083.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs280 closing at Rs21995 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs114.99 to close at Rs2285.01.