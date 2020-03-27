Pakistan Stock Exchange closes at positive note

Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, 3rd working day of this week, closed at recovery mode with KSE-100 index re-gaining 38 points at 27,267 level; after going through ups and downs over the day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, 3rd working day of this week, closed at recovery mode with KSE-100 index re-gaining 38 points at 27,267 level; after going through ups and downs over the day.

Due to on-going global economic disruption including in Pakistan caused by the fatal virus COVID-19, three days back Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had directed for start of trading at PSX at 1130 hours, besides triggering two hours market halt.

On Thursday, total 326 companies traded their shares.

The shares of 171 companies gained and those of 141 companies lost their value.

Former PSX director and a leading broker Amin Yousuf commented that as capital markets especially of the economies of scale had started recovering over last few days. PSX would also respond positively in the coming days. However, he emphasized , ETF should be injected into the exchange at the earliest and that State Bank of Pakistan should bring down the interest rate to single digit for the revival of the economy including the capital market.