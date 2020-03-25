Pakistan Stock Exchange closes down to 27,228 points after fluctuations 25 Mar 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange on the second consecutive working day of the week, on Wednesday, went further down and closed at 27,228 points with its KSE-100 index losing 1336 points after witnessing ups and downs.

The trading started at positive note as response to cut in the discount (interest) rate by State Bank of Pakistan after its emergency meeting held here on Tuesday. But, other factors like lockdown and fear of more spread of coronavirus in the country creating uncertainty overshadowed the exchange.

KSE-100 index on Wednesday closed at the loss of 4.7 percentage as the last day PSX closed at 28,564 after 2102 points.

As new policy issued by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan two days back, the stock market started its daily business at 1130 hours and on the significant decline two-hours halt was triggered to provide it oxygen.

But, the capital market could not recover.

PSX's former directors and senior brokers Amin Yousuf and Zaffar Moti called for further slash in the interest rate down to a single digit to support the economy including the capital market.

They also urged to adopt better strategy at Federal and Provincial levels to aggressively fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Zaffar Moti suggested that fire brigade tenders be used for doing chlorine spray in the city , which would prove an effective check over the spread of COVID-19.

He also proposed that medical/health services in private sector be hired by the Federal and Provincial governments as the back up to the health facilities in public sector.