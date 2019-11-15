Pakistan Stock Exchange continues bullish trend, gains 340 points 15 Nov 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 37583.89 points with positive change of 340.69 points (0.91%) compared to the closing at 37243.2 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday continued with bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 37583.89 points with positive change of 340.69 points (0.91%) compared to the closing at 37243.2 the previous day.

A total of 369,038,836 shares were traded compared to the trade of 336,365,942 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.587 billion compared to Rs10.158 billion during last trading day.

Total 400 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market Friday, out of which 296 recorded gain and 94 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 36,247,500 shares and price per share of Rs 10.38, Maple Leaf (R ) with a volume of 24,996,500 and price per share of Rs 7.26 and Dost Steels Ltd with a volume of 20,910,500 and price per share of Rs 5.96.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs91.24 per share, closing at Rs11916.26 9 while Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs 59.4 per share, closing at Rs 2250.

Island Textile XDSD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 74 per share, closing at Rs 1420 whereas Bata (Pak) XD decreases Rs 52.20 per share closing at Rs 1831.7.