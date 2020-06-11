UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:26 AM

Pakistan Stock Exchange continues with bullish trend, gains 261.48 points to close at 35,065 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,065.08 points as compared to 34,803.6 points on the last working day, with positive change of 261.48 points(0.75%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,065.08 points as compared to 34,803.6 points on the last working day, with positive change of 261.48 points(0.75%).

A total of 218,656,144 shares were traded compared to the trade 238,282,819 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.956 billion as compared to Rs9.136 billion during last trading day.

As many as 371 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 199 recorded gain and 152 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery (R ) with a volume of 11,680,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.53, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 10,896,500 with price per share of Rs28.23 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 8,999,000 and price per share of Rs8.82.

The Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum increase of Rs51.14 per share, closing at Rs736.15 while Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs50.66 per share, closing at Rs850.67.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs40 per share, closing at Rs6650, whereas prices of Sanofi-Aventis shares decreased by Rs33.99 per share closing at Rs840.

