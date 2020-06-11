Pakistan Stock Exchange continues with bullish trend, gains 63.50 points to close at 35,128 points 11 June 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,128.58 points as compared to 35,065.08 points on the last working day, with positive change of 63.50 points(0.18%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,128.58 points as compared to 35,065.08 points on the last working day, with positive change of 63.50 points(0.18%).

A total of 270,629,454 shares were traded compared to the trade 218,656,144 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.665 billion as compared to Rs7.

956 billion during last trading day.

As many as 371 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 210 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Power Cement with a volume of 19,238,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.07, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 14,550,000 with price per share of Rs28.56 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,804,000 and price per share of Rs12.84.