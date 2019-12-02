Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 40,000 barrier, more increase expected

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : pakistan stock exchange on Monday, the first day of week, began with positive note and closed with increase of 836 points and its 100-index crossed the psychological barrier of 40,000 points.

Overall, 392 companies traded their shares. The shares of 284 companies witnessed surge in price while 91 companies lost value in shares.

The exchange touched 40,144 points and the lowest level 39,287 points; the net increase recorded was 2.8 percent.

A leading broker Zaffar Moti commented that the increase was the result of the agreement between psx and Shinzen Stock Exchange signed in China last week.

The reports about more investment in PSX by Chinese companies createdattraction for the buyers, he said adding that further increase is expected in PSX index.