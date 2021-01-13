Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 46,000 barrier 13 Jan 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, third day of the week, went up to 46,091 level with gain of 169 points to KSE-100 index.

Total 400 companies shares were traded. Of these, 210 companies gained and 174 companies lost shares value, said psx report.