Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 46,000 barrier 13 Jan 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, third day of the week, went up to 46,091 level with gain of 169 points to KSE-100 index

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, third day of the week, went up to 46,091 level with gain of 169 points to KSE-100 index.

Total 400 companies shares were traded. Of these, 210 companies gained and 174 companies lost shares value, said psx report.

