Pakistan Stock Exchange Delegation Holds Awareness Session At SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) board of Directors of pakistan stock exchange Limited (PSX) Ahmed Chinoy and Javed Qureshi visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), along with a delegation, and held an awareness session there.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik warmly welcomed the guests and said the purpose of the awareness session was provision of information regarding mutual investment, market trends and potential opportunities for business development.

During the meeting, Ahmed Chinoy and Javed Qureshi told the business community that the aim of the awareness session was to inform the SCCI members about Pakistan Stock Exchange and encourage them to associate themselves with it. They said through the awareness session, capital and liquidity issues were highlighted.

They said that there was a misconception among the local entrepreneurs that the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) could not be listed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Many problems had been solved in this regard so that the SMEs could become part of Stock Exchange which would be beneficial for the business community.

They said, "We hope that relations between Sialkot Chamber and Pakistan Stock Exchange will prove to be excellent and fruitful."

Director Ahmad Chinoy said Pakistan Stock Exchange had taken various initiatives to ensure that small and medium business people were being informed about its benefits through door-to-door campaign. Information is being provided about listing, investment and other matters in Pakistan Stock Exchange, he added. He said the psx was the best forum for investors. Various positive reforms had been introduced in the Pakistan Stock Exchange through which the company could get the enlistment certificate in a month.

He said that listed companies make people shareholders at market value. It offers a variety of experiences and advice. This makes the local companies an international brand and also improves their profile and accelerates the value chain in the future.

The session was attended by business leader Sheikh Riazuddin, SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahib Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh and Sialkot business community.

