Pakistan Stock Exchange devising strategy to cope with possible coronavirus shocks

Pakistan Stock Exchange's(PSX) Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Khan on Tuesday said that sensing the possible threat of coronavirus to the country and resulting shocks to the economy especially capital market, the PSX management in consultation with other stakeholders was working on a preventive strategy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange's(PSX) Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Khan on Tuesday said that sensing the possible threat of coronavirus to the country and resulting shocks to the economy especially capital market, the PSX management in consultation with other stakeholders was working on a preventive strategy.

"We are preparing for, how to maintain our stock exchange if more coronavirus cases come up and economic activities are affected," he said while speaking at a programme held in line with the World Women Day at PSX. It was attended by large number of professional women especially CEOs and Directors on Boards of companies.

The event was jointly organized by PSX, Pakistan Business council, International Finance Corporation and Women on Board Initiative. The slogan was " Equal World is an Enabled World." The women CEOs and Directors rang the PSX traditional bell (Gong) for gender equality on the International Women Day; joining about 80 stock exchanges around the world. An annual global gender initiative" Ring the Bell " encourages the private sector to expand opportunities for women as leaders, employees, entrepreneurs, and consumers to promote sustainable development.

PSX's CEO/Managing Director said that due to virus threat , capital markets in the world had responded negative and in Italy, which is a very vibrant economy , there is complete lockdown.

He urged the media to act very responsibly while reporting coronavirus cases and it should also help educate the general public about the preventive measures a their end.

To a question from media, he opined that State Bank of Pakistan should reduce its policy (interest ) rate in the bi-monthly monetary policy statement being announced on March 17. To his justification, he said, oil prices and interest rates in the world were coming down, along with decline in inflation rate in Pakistan.

About women empowerment, he emphasized that without maximum women participation in economic and social activities, no country could progress and prosper.

And, PSX was making every possible effort for women empowerment and their participation. In 2016, only 20 listed companies had women on their Boards of Directors but now the number of these companies had increased to 130.

"PSX gives 5% weightage to the companies with women on board," he said adding that 80 stock exchanges in the world including PSX were holding such programmes on the World Women Day to appreciate the achievements of women in different fields and to encourage more women to explore their potential.

"There is no country that has prospered without active participation of women. United Nation's SDG 5 finally recognised this fact and has made gender equality a key development goal", he said.

He said it was crucial for the economy and financial well-being of Pakistan that there be better gender balance and parity in the workforce whether in the service, business or professional sector of the economy.

According to the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Index 2020, Pakistan ranked amongst the lowest ranking countries of the world in terms of equality and gender parity, coming in at 151 out of 153 countries, PSX-CEO said.

Former governor of State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Shamshad Akhtar emphasized on gender diversity and financial inclusion for women. PSX should prepare comprehensive business plan to support women entrepreneurs.

"It should be mandatory for companies to open up themselves of women," she remarked adding that SECP ,being the regulator, should press the listed companies to ensure at least one-fourth representation of women on their boards.

Others who spoke included Principal Country Officer, International Finance Corporation, Ms. Shabana Khawar, CEO Pakistan Business Council Ehsan Malik and CEO of Women on Board Initiative, Aftab Ahmed Khan