Pakistan Stock Exchange drops 160 points to close at 33,476 points 08 Oct 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 160.20 points (0.48 %) to close at 33,476.62 points.

A total of 243,025,330 shares were traded compared to the trade of 392,157,620 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.907 billion compared to Rs 10.113 billion during last trading day.

Out of 388 companies, share prices of 130 companies recorded increase, 243 companies registered decrease whereas15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,568,000 shares and price per share of Rs 10.

48, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 15,629,000 and price per share of Rs 15.33 and Pak Elektron with a volume of 13,305,000 and price per share of Rs 19.06.

The top advancer was Colgate Palm with the increase of Rs 86.35 per share, closing at Rs 1813.36 while Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs 73.50 per share, closing at Rs 1543.50.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 70 per share, closing at Rs 5510 and Siemens Pak with the decrease of Rs 32.50 per share closing at Rs 665.50.