Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:55 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gain 130 points to close at 44,043 points 28 Dec 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 130.30 points, with a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 44,043.74 points against 43,913.44 points on the last working day

A total of 143,445,047 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 114,669,341 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.898 billion against Rs4.419 billion the previous day.

A total of 143,445,047 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 114,669,341 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs4.898 billion against Rs4.419 billion the previous day.

As many as 367 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 165 of them recorded gain and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods LTD with a volume of 18,872,895 shares and price per share of Rs1.13, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,413,718 and price per share of Rs118.21 and Hum Network with volume of 11,745,500 and price per share of Rs6.72.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs100 per share, closing at Rs5500 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Anentis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs61.17 to Rs876.90.

Mehmood Tex. witnessed maximum decrease of Rs39.00 closing Rs481.00 followed by Philip Morris Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs34.99 to close at Rs1715.00.

