Pakistan Stock Exchange Gain 156 Points To Close At 44,416 Points 30 Dec 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 07:39 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 156.09 points, with a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 44,416.20 points against 44,260.11 points on the last working day

A total of 243,084,335 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 271,113,356 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.341 billion against Rs8.156 billion the previous day.

As many as 377 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gain and 153sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric LTD with a volume of 22,927,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.45, Treet Crop with a volume of 19,087,000 and price per share of Rs42.33 and TRG Pak LTD with volume of 17,707,469 and price per share of Rs125.01.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs74.80 per share, closing at Rs1072.80 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs57.00 to Rs972.00.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs117.99 closing Rs2277.01 followed by Rafhan Maize, the share price of which declined by Rs100.00 to close at Rs9400.00.

