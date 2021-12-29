Pakistan Stock Exchange gain 216 points to close at 44,260 points 29 Dec 2021

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 216.37points, with a positive change of 0.49 percent, closing at 44,260.11 points against 44,043.74 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 216.37points, with a positive change of 0.49 percent, closing at 44,260.11 points against 44,043.74 points on the last working day.

A total of 271,113,356 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 143,445,047 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs8.156 billion against Rs4.989 billion the previous day.

As many as 370 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 199 of them recorded gain and 147sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with a volume of 47,423,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.89, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 14,754,000 and price per share of Rs2.05 and K-Electric LTD with volume of 13,551,500 and price per share of Rs3.42.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs119.99 per share, closing at Rs2099.99 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs66.26 to Rs998.00.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs50.00 closing Rs5450.00 followed by Millat Tractors, the share price of which declined by Rs20.23 to close at Rs854.01.