Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 102.67 points to close at 43,167 points 17 Jan 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 43,167.76 points as compared to 43,065.09 points on the last working day with the positive change of 102.67 points (0.24 %).

A total of 211,406,865 shares were traded compared to the trade 229,862,940 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.293 billion as compared to Rs 6.545 billion during last trading day.

Total 357 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 179 recorded gain and 153 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 27,827,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.90, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,977,000 and price per share of Rs 28.67 and World Call Telecom with a volume of 8,592,000 and price per share of Rs 1.28.

Philip Morris Pak. recorded the maximum increase of Rs 77.10 per share, closing at Rs 2457 while Pak Services was runner up with the increase of Rs 47.02 per share, closing at Rs 987.52.

Sapphire Tex. recorded maximum decrease of Rs 44 per share, closing at Rs 936 whereas Shezan Inter. decreases Rs 23.29 per share closing at Rs 531.71.