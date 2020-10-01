UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 105 Points To Close At 40,676 Points 01 Oct 2020

01st October 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 105 points to close at 40,676 points 01 Oct 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,676.92 points against 40,571.48 points on the last working day, with positive change of 105.44 points (0.26%).

A total 371,732,175 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 473,730,084 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.504 billion against Rs15.

372 billion previous day.

As many as 399 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 153 of them recorded gain and 230 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 67,646,000 shares and price per share of Rs20.18, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 28,892,000 and price per share of Rs4.21 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,060,500 and price per share of Rs16.65.

