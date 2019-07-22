Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 125.7 point to close at 32,584 points 22 July 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 Index gained 125.7 points (0.39 percent) to close at 32,584 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange psx ) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 Index gained 125.7 points (0.39 percent) to close at 32,584 points.

A total of 38,192,800 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.88 billion.

Out of 300 companies, share prices of 149 companies recorded increase while 124 companies registered decrease whereas 27 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were MLCF with a volume of 4,419,500 shares and price per share of Rs 19.21, TRG with a volume of 3,765,000 and price per share of Rs 12.85 and PAEL with a volume of 2,811,500 and price per share of Rs 15.88.

The top advancer was CPAL with the increase of Rs 0.93 per share, closing at Rs 5.24 while FECM was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.31 per share, closing at Rs 1.79.