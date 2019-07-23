UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 131 Point To Close At 32,715 Points 23 July 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:50 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 131.33 points (0.40 percent) to close at 32,715.88 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 131.33 points (0.40 percent) to close at 32,715.88 points.

A total of 97,118,100 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.494 billion.

Out of 318 companies, share prices of 178 companies recorded increase while 110 companies registered decrease whereas 30 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 13,217,500 and price per share of Rs 20.

12, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 8,611,000 and price per share of Rs 9.53 and World Call Telecom with a volume of 7,804,500 and price per share of Rs .60.

The top advancer was Murree Brewery with the increase of Rs 24.88 per share, closing at Rs 749.99 while Indus Motor Company was runner up with the increase of Rs 12.31 per share, closing at Rs 1093.91.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan with the decrease of Rs 322.31 per share, closing at Rs 6137.69 and Pak Suzuki with the decrease of Rs 10.06 per share closing at Rs 191.32.

