Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 136 points to close at 45,544 points 24 Mar 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 136.87 points, with positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 45,544.20 points against 45,407.33 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 136.87 points, with positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 45,544.20 points against 45,407.33 points on the last working day.

A total 409,681,878 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 440,989,923 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.607 billion against Rs22.091 billion previous day.

As many as 399 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gain and 180 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 54,575,373 shares and price per share of Rs144.98, PTCL with a volume of 37,218,000 and price per share of Rs8.51 and Byco Petroleum with volume of 29,224,500 and price per share of Rs11.14.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum increase of Rs86.20 per share, closing at Rs2837 followed by Bata Pak, share prices of which increased by Rs46, closing at Rs2050.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs500 per share, closing at Rs14000 whereas Philip Morris Pak. was runner up with the decrease of Rs58.50 per share, closing at Rs1050.