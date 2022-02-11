Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 139 points to close at 46,079 points 11 Feb 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 139.33 points, with a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 46,079.37 points against 45,940.04 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 139.33 points, with a positive change of 0.30 percent, closing at 46,079.37 points against 45,940.04 points on the last working day.

A total of 170,627,572 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 285,968,670 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.720 billion against Rs 9.272 billion the previous day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 143 of them recorded gain and 195 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,988,500 shares and price per share of Rs 3.42, World Telecom with a volume of 11,426,500 and price per share of Rs 2.15 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 11,122,086 and price per share of Rs 85.14.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.09 per share, closing at Rs 5600.10 whereas the runner up was Rafhan Maize, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 300 to Rs10,900.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 74.62 closing at Rs 920.38 followed by Ismail Ind, the share price of which declined by Rs 43.59 to close atRs 537.69.