Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 159 points to close at 42,207 points 04 Dec 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday continued with bullish trend and gained 159.28 points with positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 42,207 points against 42,047 points on the last working day.

A total 427,911,630 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 420,324,234 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs18.151 billion against Rs18.032 billion previous day.

As many as 409 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 234 of them recorded gain and 151 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 42,628,000 shares and price per share of Rs70.07, Pak Refinery with a volume of 30,971,000 and price per share of Rs.19.64 and PTCL with a volume of 21,734,500 and price per share of Rs.8.98 Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum increase of Rs55 per share, closing at Rs1025 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs24.80 per share, closing at Rs6585.05.

Indus DyeingXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.39.49 per share, closing at Rs.498 whereas Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs.33.10 per share closing at Rs952.

