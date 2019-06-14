UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 170 Points 14 June 2019

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:58 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 170 points 14 June 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index rose by 169.88 points (0.48%) to close at 35,572 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index rose by 169.88 points (0.48%) to close at 35,572 points.

A total of 129.022 million shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.961 billion.

Out of 332 companies, share prices of 149 companies recorded increase while 160 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were MLCF, with a volume of 15.451 million and its price per share increased by Rs1.2 to close at Rs24.1, followed by TRG, with a volume of 11.553 million and its price per share increased by Rs 0.93 to close at Rs16.79 and FCCL, with a volume of 10.968 million and its price per share decreased by Rs1 to close at Rs15.92.

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Fauji Cement Company Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Billion Million

