Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 189.75 Points To Close At 31,222 Points 14 Apr 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:14 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31222.74 points as compared to 31,032.99 points on the last working day with the positive change of 189.75 points (0.61%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31222.74 points as compared to 31,032.99 points on the last working day with the positive change of 189.75 points (0.61%).

A total of 130,415,063 shares were traded compared to the trade 153,875,982 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.815 billion as compared to Rs 5.741 billion during last trading day.

As many as 327 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 209 recorded gain and 95 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 11,406,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.05, Hascol petrol with a volume of 10,727,500 price per share of Rs 14.76 and Pak Elektron with a volume of 7,712,500 and price per share of Rs21.63.

Millat Tractors recorded maximum increase of Rs39.08 per share, closing at Rs 644.16 while Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs37.64 per share, closing at Rs 718.64.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs353.50 per share, closing at Rs5810 whereas prices of Service Ind.Ltd XB decreased by Rs20.45 per share closing at Rs700.

