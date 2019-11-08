Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 219 points to close at 35,978 points 08 Nov 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,978.16 points as compared to 35,758.52 points on the last working day with the positive change of 219.64 points (0.61 %).

A total of 210,573,470 shares were traded compared to the trade of 265,966,053 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.552 billion compared to Rs 8.026 billion during last trading day.

Total 370 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 206 recorded gain and 144 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 21,461,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.69, Hum Network with a volume of 11,123,500 and price per share of Rs 3.05 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 10,087,500 and price per share of Rs 4.00.

Bata (Pak) recorded the maximum increase of Rs 82.31 per share, closing at Rs 1728.69 while Service Industries Ltd XD was runner up with the increase of Rs 43.28 per share, closing at Rs 908.96.

Philip Morris Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 121.83 per share, closing at Rs 2329.17 whereas Colgate Palm decreases Rs 99.40 per share closing at Rs 1888.60.