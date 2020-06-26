UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 229 Points To Close At 33,939 Points 26 June 2020

26th June 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 229 points to close at 33,939 points 26 June 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,939.49 points as compared to 33,709.63 points on the last working day, with positive change of 229.86 points (0.68%).

A total 198,187,551 shares were traded as compared to the trade 168,429,461 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.779 billion as compared to Rs5.242 billion during last trading day.

As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 169 recorded gain and 149 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 15,199,500 shares and price per share of Rs24.88, Pak Refinery (R ) with a volume of 13,033,500 with price per share of Rs0.74 and DGK Cement with a volume of 12,608,000 and price per share of Rs78.89 Premier Suger recorded maximum increase of Rs33.68 per share, closing at Rs485.37 while Service Ind. Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs32.09 per share, closing at Rs790.75.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs16.92 per share, closing at Rs1510.09, whereas prices of Pak Engineering shares decreased by Rs10.79 per share, closing at Rs133.11.

