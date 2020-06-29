Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 242 points to close at 34,181 points 29 June 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,181.80 points as compared to 33,939.49 points on the last working day, with positive change of 242.31 points (0.71%).

A total 156,920,750 shares were traded compared to the trade 198,187,551 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 5.626 billion as compared to Rs 6.779 billion during last trading day.

As many as 351 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 193 recorded gain and 136 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery (R ) with a volume of 18,454,500 shares and price per share of Rs 0.51, Sui Soth Gas with a volume of 11,660,500 with price per share of Rs12.50 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 11,345,000 and price per share of Rs13.27.

The Pak Tobacco recorded maximum increase of Rs 67.91 per share, closing at Rs1578 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs 57.07 per share, closing at Rs 818.07.

Jubile Life Ins witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 21.62 per share, closing at Rs 299.28, whereas prices of Arpak Int. shares decreased by Rs 9.65 per share closing at Rs 119.61.