UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 242 Points To Close At 34,181 Points 29 June 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 242 points to close at 34,181 points 29 June 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,181.80 points as compared to 33,939.49 points on the last working day, with positive change of 242.31 points (0.71%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,181.80 points as compared to 33,939.49 points on the last working day, with positive change of 242.31 points (0.71%).

A total 156,920,750 shares were traded compared to the trade 198,187,551 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 5.626 billion as compared to Rs 6.779 billion during last trading day.

As many as 351 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 193 recorded gain and 136 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery (R ) with a volume of 18,454,500 shares and price per share of Rs 0.51, Sui Soth Gas with a volume of 11,660,500 with price per share of Rs12.50 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 11,345,000 and price per share of Rs13.27.

The Pak Tobacco recorded maximum increase of Rs 67.91 per share, closing at Rs1578 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs 57.07 per share, closing at Rs 818.07.

Jubile Life Ins witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 21.62 per share, closing at Rs 299.28, whereas prices of Arpak Int. shares decreased by Rs 9.65 per share closing at Rs 119.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Arpak International Investment Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

26 minutes ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

41 minutes ago

Palestine announces 97 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y6p and HUAWEI Y8p are ready to Rock the St ..

58 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges Turkey to play the role of media ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan Separatists Claim Responsibility for P ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.