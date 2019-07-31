UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 280 Point To Close At 31,938 Points 31 July 2019

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:17 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 280 point to close at 31,938 points 31 July 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 280.36 points (0.89 percent) to close at 31938.48 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 280.36 points (0.89 percent) to close at 31938.48 points.

A total of 70,223,630 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.623 billion.

Out of 343 companies, share prices of 219 companies recorded increase while 104 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 7,098,500 and price per share of Rs 16.

94, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 5,718,000 and price per share of Rs 12.17 and Inter Steel Ltd with a volume of 4,312,000 and price per share of Rs28.80.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs 145 per share, closing at Rs5700 while Indus Motor Company was runner up with the increase of Rs20 per share, closing at Rs600.

The top decliners were Pak Tobacco with the decrease of Rs114 per share, closing at Rs2186 and Shezan International with the decrease of Rs21 per share closing at Rs 414.

