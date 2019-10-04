Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 281 points to close at 33,033 points 04 Oct 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 281.06 points (0.86 %) to close at 33,033.32 points

A total of 261,816,440 shares were traded compared to the trade of 324,260,250 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.471 billion compared to Rs 9.106 billion during last trading day.

Out of 387 companies, share prices of 248 companies recorded increase, 120 companies registered decrease whereas19 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 33,228,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.

26, Dost Steels Ltd with a volume of 15,182,000 and price per share of Rs 5.51 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 13,530,500 and price per share of Rs 9.93.

The top advancer was Unilever Foods with the increase of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 5650 while Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs 27.39 per share, closing at Rs 1400.

The top decliners were Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs 89.01 per share, closing at Rs1811 and Rafhan Maize with the decrease of Rs 88.99 per share closing at Rs 5911.01.