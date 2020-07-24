UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 29 Points To Close At 37,607 Points 24 July 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:52 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close at 37,607 points 24 July 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,607.62 points as compared to 37,578.21 points on the last working day, with positive change of 29.41 points (0.08%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,607.62 points as compared to 37,578.21 points on the last working day, with positive change of 29.41 points (0.08%).

A total 266,531,768 shares were traded compared to the trade 379,281,425 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.690 billion as compared to Rs14.086 billion during last trading day.

As many as 373 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which158 recorded gain and 201 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods LtdXR with a volume of 21,638,500 shares and price per share of Rs12.63, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 16,837,500 and price per share of Rs3.24 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 15,834,000 and price per share of Rs18.70.

Atlas Honda Ltd recorded maximum increase of Rs 23.41 per share, closing at Rs 405.91whereas Thal Ind Corp was runner up with the increase of Rs17.05 per share, closing at Rs278.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs320 per share, closing at Rs9230 whereas prices of Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs 69.99 per share closing at Rs 900.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Honda Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

41 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

3 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

8 minutes ago

Chicago Authorities Remove Columbus Statue After V ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.