Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close at 37,607 points 24 July 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,607.62 points as compared to 37,578.21 points on the last working day, with positive change of 29.41 points (0.08%).

A total 266,531,768 shares were traded compared to the trade 379,281,425 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.690 billion as compared to Rs14.086 billion during last trading day.

As many as 373 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which158 recorded gain and 201 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods LtdXR with a volume of 21,638,500 shares and price per share of Rs12.63, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 16,837,500 and price per share of Rs3.24 and Fauji Fert Bin with a volume of 15,834,000 and price per share of Rs18.70.

Atlas Honda Ltd recorded maximum increase of Rs 23.41 per share, closing at Rs 405.91whereas Thal Ind Corp was runner up with the increase of Rs17.05 per share, closing at Rs278.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum decrease of Rs320 per share, closing at Rs9230 whereas prices of Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs 69.99 per share closing at Rs 900.