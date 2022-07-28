Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 304 points, closing at 40,276 points 28 July 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 304 points, a positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 40,276.64 points against 39,972.64 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 304 points, a positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 40,276.64 points against 39,972.64 points on the last working day.

A total of 251,270,268 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 121,575,890 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at

Rs 9.347 billion against Rs 4.149 billion on last trading day.

As many as 344 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 215 of them recorded gain and 104 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 32,615,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.15, TPL Properties with volume of 20,376,827 and price per share of Rs.17.96 and Lotte Chemical with volume of 16,952,144 and price per share of Rs30.23.Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.150 per share, closing at Rs.2,172 whereas the runner up was Mehmood Textile, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.53.10 to Rs.761.21.

Indus Motor Company witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.74.68 per share closing at Rs. 951.42 followed by Premium Textile, the share price of which declined by Rs54.51 to close at Rs672.39.