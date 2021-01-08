UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 309 Points To Close At 45,654 Points 08 Jan 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:16 PM

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 309.80 points, with positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 45,654.34 points against 45,344.54 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 309.80 points, with positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 45,654.34 points against 45,344.54 points on the last working day.

A total 696,434,331 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 641,437,173 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.642 billion against Rs25.521 billion previous day.

As many as 416 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 222 of them recorded gain and 171 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 163,810,500 shares and price per share of Rs9.81, Hum Network with a volume of 44,943,500 and price per share of Rs6.15 and Pak Refinery with a volume of 38,005,500 and price per share of Rs25.26.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs107.09 per share, closing at Rs6807.09 whereas BhaneroTex was runner up with the increase of Rs61.98 per share, closing at Rs893.99.

Gatron Ind witnessed maximum decrease of Rs44 per share, closing at Rs546 while Mari Petroleum shares decreased by Rs18.57 per share closing at Rs1389.77.

