Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 310.78 points 02 July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The KSE 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued to witness bullish trend for second day on Tuesday as it gained 310.78 points (0.91%) to close at 34,307.11 points.

A total of 73,910,780 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.853 billion.

Out of 293 companies, share prices of 175 companies recorded increase while that of 92 companies registered decline whereas 26 companies remained stable.

KEL was the volume leader with 13,561,500 shares, and its per share price increased by 0.04 to close at Rs 4.34 per share.

TRG remained the runner up with 8,381,500 shares traded during the day and its price also increased by Rs 0.82 per share to close at Rs 16.38 followed by LOTCHEM, trading volume of which was recorded at 6,967,000 shares, and its price per share increased by Rs 0.89 and closed at Rs 15.38 per share.