Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 314 Points To Close At 34,052 Points 23 June 2020

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:51 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 314 points to close at 34,052 points 23 June 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,052.61 points as compared to 33,737.92 points on the last working day, with positive change of 314.69 points (0.93%).

A total 160,630,870 shares valuing Rs 5.616 billion were traded compared to 161,290,029 shares valuing Rs 6.131 billion during the previous day.

A total 160,630,870 shares valuing Rs 5.616 billion were traded compared to 161,290,027 shares valuing Rs 6.131 billion during the previous day.

As many as 364 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 235 recorded gain and 97 sustained losses whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The top three traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 11,838,500 shares and per share price of Rs 25.

89, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,054,500 shares and per share price of Rs 11.34 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,982,000 shares and per share price of Rs 24.51.

Premier Suger recorded maximum increase of Rs 27.27 per share, closing at Rs 390.87 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs 22.60 per share to close at Rs 1,263.93.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 90 per share, closing at Rs 7,000, whereas the prices of Philip Morris Pak shares decreased by Rs 80 per share to close at Rs1800.\932

