Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 321 Points To Close At 35,694 Points 08 July 2020

08th July 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 321 points to close at 35,694 points 08 July 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 35,694.89 points as compared to 35,373.35 points on the last working day, with positive change of 321.54 points (0.91%).

A total 317,691,871 shares were traded compared to the trade 333,891,243 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs13.022 billion as compared to Rs12.214 billion during last trading day.

As many as 378 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 236 recorded gain and 120 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltf with a volume of 38,340,500 shares and price per share of Rs33.29, Pak Elektron with a volume of 20,611,500 with price per share of Rs26.24 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,504,000 and price per share of Rs28.16.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs19 per share, closing at Rs9590 while Indus Motor co was runner up with the increase of Rs46.54 per share, closing at Rs1164.76.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum decrease of Rs215 per share, closing at Rs7125, whereas prices of Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs50 per share closing at Rs6700.

