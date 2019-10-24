UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:58 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 322 points to close at 33,762 points 24 Oct 2019

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued to witness bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 322.79 points (0.97 %) to close at 33,762.48 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued to witness bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 322.79 points (0.97 %) to close at 33,762.48 points.

A total of 121,325,410 shares were traded compared to the trade of 116,944,630 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.978 billion compared to Rs 3.590 billion during last trading day.

Out of 353 companies, share prices of 214 companies recorded increase,115 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 17,230,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.

02, Dost Steels Ltd with a volume of 5,395,500 and price per share of Rs 5.32 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 5,109,500 and price per share of Rs 16.29.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs320 per share, closing at Rs 6930 while Service Industry Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs 31 per share, closing at Rs 651The top decliners were Unilever Foods with the decrease of Rs 299.50 per share, closing at Rs 6700 and Bhanero Textile XD with the decrease of Rs 14.25 per share closing at Rs 855.

