Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 35 Point To Close At 33,875 Points

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index soared by 35.35 points (0.10 percent) to close at 33,875.40 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index soared by 35.35 points (0.10 percent) to close at 33,875.40 points.

A total of 39,486,850 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.437 billion.

Out of 305 companies, share prices of 114 companies recorded increase while 168 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Dost Steels Limited with a volume of 4,387,500 and price per share of Rs 4.

11, Maple Leaf with a volume of 2,716,000 and price per share of Rs 23.26 and Hub Power Company with a volume of 2,212,500 and price per share of Rs 78.24.

The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs 61 per share, closing at Rs 1369 while Pak Oilfields was runner up with the increase of Rs 3.33 per share, closing at Rs 402.81.

The top decliners were Colgate Palmolive with the decrease of Rs 25 per share, closing at Rs 2050 and Wyeth Pak Ltd XD with the decrease of Rs 24.99 per share closing at Rs 700.

